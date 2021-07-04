WATCH: Fireworks Accidentally Explode at Ocean City Beach, One Injured

Fireworks went off Sunday at Maryland’s Ocean City Beach, injuring a worker who was setting up for a July 4 celebration.

Videos of the explosion appeared on Twitter at approximately 10:30 a.m.. including one from Gilly Gene, who was at the beach and saw the incident.

The clip showed the fireworks going off as people nearby stopped to watch: So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021 Another video of the incident showed the explosion and a massive pillar of smoke as people passed by on bikes and others watched the scene unfold: BREAKING: Truck full of fireworks exploded in Ocean City, Maryland pic.twitter.com/Po8kWA0SIO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 4, 2021

In a Facebook post, the Ocean City Fire Department said it was notified of a vehicle fire at Dorchester Street and the beach.

However, firefighters arrived at the scene to find no vehicle on fire but “an unintentional discharge of fireworks that were being set up on the beach for the Town’s fireworks show,” the department explained.

The post included photos of emergency crews and vehicles at the scene:

Posted by Ocean City Fire Department on Sunday, July 4, 2021

“During the unintentional discharge, employees of the fireworks company received minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital by Ocean City Paramedics. No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured,” the fire department continued.

According to Fire Chief Richie Bowers, fire marshals were on the scene and investigating the initial cause of the discharge.