Two police officers in Chicopee, Massachusetts, earn recognition for saving a little girl who fell into a swimming pool in June.

Two-year-old Alianas was unresponsive when the officers began CPR following the initial incident that took place at Sarah Jane Sherman Memorial State Pool, Spectrum News 1 reported Wednesday.

Officers Jacek Wanat and Flordemaris Delarosa responded to the call once the girl was reported missing.

“I was just doing my job pretty much,” Officer Wanat recalled. “Training and adrenaline kicked in and I did what I had to do and the outcome was good.”

When the officers arrived at the scene, Alianas’ dad, Orlando Rivera, had already gotten her out of the water. He immediately gave her to Wanat who performed CPR while Officer Delarosa assisted.

“The child began breathing and crying. The Chicopee Fire Department arrived, took over care and transported her to the hospital,” the Chicopee Police Department said in a Facebook post on June 13.

Emotions ran high at Tuesday’s city council meeting when the family greeted the police officers.

“As soon as I walked in, the mother gave me a big hug and was very thankful,” Wanat noted, adding, “It was all worth it.”

“To see them was really emotional,” Delarosa commented.

The department shared photos of the officers with the little girl and her family and said officials presented certificates and proclamations to the officers for their efforts:

Yesterday, July 06, 2021 Chicopee Police Officer's Wanat and Delarosa were recognized for their heroic actions

“For me, my hero, that was the father and both officers,” Alianas’ mother, Tatiana Matos, told reporters. “They do a great job and saved my baby’s life.”

Meanwhile, Wanat and Delarosa said the recognition was welcome but they were simply doing their jobs.

“It feels like we are actually appreciated,” Wanat explained. “They see what we are doing every day on a day to day basis. It was nice.”

“I want to thank my department because a lot of us don’t always get that recognition, but we do this every single day and we do it because we care,” Delarosa added.