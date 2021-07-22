WATCH: Seagull Smacks Teen in Face During Amusement Park Ride

Friends celebrating a birthday while visiting the Jersey Shore experienced something they will not forget anytime soon.

Fourteen-year-old Georgia Reed and thirteen-year-old Kiley Holman, who reside near Weatherly, Pennsylvania, had a surprise visitor during a ride at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood a few weeks ago, ABC 6 reported Thursday.

Georgia was celebrating her 14th birthday and hopped onto the amusement park’s SpringShot ride.

“She wanted to do the SpringShot, and I’ve done the SpringShot previously so I wasn’t that nervous,” Kiley recalled. A video clip showed the two girls being fired into the air when Kiley had an extremely close encounter with a seagull. “Bye!” she said and seconds later the gull smacked her in the face with its wings outspread: At first, Kiley appeared to be in shock but then reached up and peeled the bird off and it flew away. “When I got shot up, then I saw it. It was going the opposite way and then it came back and hit me right in the face,” Kiley explained. “It felt really light and it only left like the tiniest scratch.” However, Georgia apparently had no idea what happened.

“Georgia! A bird flew on my face!” Kiley said during the ride.

“She told me to stop talking because she thought she was going to throw up,” Kiley told ABC 6.

The seagull appeared to be a Laughing Gull because of its black head and grey feathers.

On the ground below, Georgia’s mom, Alena Reed, was unaware of what happened on the ride.

“We did not know what happened until they got off. We did see feathers falling from [the] ride, but at first, I assumed they were tickets,” Alena told reporters.

Now, Kiley said her experience was a dream come true because she adores animals and has always wanted to catch a seagull.

“I saw it on the internet, people trying to catch them and, I don’t know, I just thought it would be cool,” she concluded.