Appearing Monday during the Biden administration’s COVID-19 Response Team press briefing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that both adults and children, whether they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or not, should wear a mask indoors at a K-12 school in the coming fall.

CDC dir. Dr. Rochelle Walensky: "Everyone in a K-12 school in the fall should be masked. Everyone across the country, adults, children, vaccinated or unvaccinated, everyone should be masked." pic.twitter.com/5GiojlJPf7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 2, 2021

