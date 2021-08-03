Kate Coyne-McCoy, who is chief strategist for the Rhode Island Democrat party, received backlash Monday over a social media post aimed at Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) coronavirus diagnosis.

Coyne-McCoy reportedly wrote “It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #COVIDISNOTOVER #LINDSEYGRAHAM,” on Twitter, according to Fox News.

Washington Free Beacon journalist Matthew Foldi initially shared a screenshot of the post and asked officials if they wanted to comment:

Rhode Island Democrat party Chairman Joe McNamara told NBC 10 the comment did not reflect the values of the Democrat party.

“It was a stupid thing to do and I’m glad she … made an apology,” McNamara said, adding the party planned to review her contract.

“It’s a horrible thing to say, especially in light of the fact that we have lost so many loved ones to this pandemic,” he noted. “It’s very, very hurtful.”

Despite being vaccinated, Sen. Graham recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement issued Monday.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated,” he explained. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning.”

Graham said he was not exhibiting severe symptoms but would quarantine for ten days, according to Breitbart News.