Newlywed Couple Sends $240 Bill to No-Show Wedding Guests

Newlyweds upset with guests who did not show up to their wedding sent them a $240 bill to cover the costs, the New York Post reported Friday.

Twitter user Philip Lewis shared the now viral photo of the invoice that addressed a “No Call, No Show Guest.”

“This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats,” the document read:

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

“Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance,” the invoice said before listing payment methods.

The no-show guests were presented with a payment due date of one month from the August 18 invoice from the previously anonymous couple whose Royalton Negril Resort & Spa wedding in Jamaica reportedly cost $120 per head.

“Turns out the online mystery couple — Doug Simmons, 44, and Dedra McGee (now Simmons), 43, of Chicago — is mighty real, and The Post tracked them down on Friday. The good-humored groom admitted that getting stood up at the altar, so to speak, ‘made me feel some kind of way,'” the outlet said.

The invoice was originally posted on Doug’s Facebook profile where he told people not to be offended if they received it:

DON'T BE OFFENDED WHEN I SEND THIS #INVOICE TO YOU. IT'S GONNA LOOK SOMETHING LIKE THIS. I'LL BE SENDING IT VIA EMAIL AND CERTIFIED MAIL… JUST IN CASE YOU SAY YOU AIN'T GET THE EMAIL 🏾‍♂️😂 #PETTYPOST Posted by Septimbur Petty on Monday, August 23, 2021

On Friday, Dedra Simmons shared a picture of the couple on what appeared to be her Facebook page and used the hashtags “The Invoice Wedding Couple” and “If Petty Was A Couple.”

PUT SOME RESPECT ON OUR NAME 👉🏽 AND OUR COINS 8/18/21 💍💎💍👉🏽 #Respectfully #TheInVoiceWeddingCouple #LovesWinsAgain #IfPettyWasACouple #NegrilJamaica #PookieCrackCakes #theamazingdetox Posted by Dedra Simmons on Friday, August 27, 2021

Twitter users expressed differing opinions of the invoice, one calling it “tacky.”

“Awfully tacky, but worse to RSVP and then not show up,” the person wrote.

“If you can’t afford it then don’t have it. Not excusing rude behavior but stop doing big things if yo [sic] don’t have big pockets,” another commented.

When contacted by the Post, the groom said he became a “little petty — but I am not some trifling person who is going to bill somebody.”

Simmons, a small business owner, noted it was not about the money, but he and his bride felt disrespected by those who chose not to attend.

“No one told me or texted me, ‘Hey, we can’t make it,'” Simmons explained. “That’s all I was asking. If you tell me you can’t make it, I would be understanding — but to tell me nothing, but then let me pay for you and your plus ones? Four people became eight people. I took that personally.”