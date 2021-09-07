South Florida Doctor Refuses to Treat the Unvaccinated

Breaking the Hippocratic Oath, a doctor in South Florida has vowed to turn away unvaccinated patients infected with the coronavirus.

Speaking with NBC Miami, Dr. Linda Marraccini said that she will no longer treat unvaccinated coronavirus patients, arguing that their presence could potentially infect immunocompromised patients and hospital staff.

“I understand that people are free to choose, but to me, it’s a problem when it affects other people,” she said.

“When it comes to the safety of others, when it comes to the fact that it’s a global health problem, community health problem, at this point, I really say that this is where it draws the line in the sand for me,” she added.

In a letter sent to her patients, Marraccini said that she will stop treating unvaccinated patients on September 15, referring to the unvaccinated as uninformed, selfish stalwarts who refuse to believe in science:

This is a public health emergency — the health of the public takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation. It appears that there is a lack of selflessness and concern for the burden on the health and well-being of our society from our encounters. If any of our patients have a valid medical reason for not having the vaccine or have their first shot by September 15, please let us know.

Marraccini told NBC Miami that the threat of coronavirus has been far too great on a global scale for her to treat unvaccinated patients.

“There’s been millions of deaths globally so that’s not something to ignore. People are getting to the point where everybody knows somebody that died from COVID,” Marraccini said. “This is a problem that really everyone needs to help out with, and it’s affecting our collective communal health.”

Marraccini’s refusal to treat unvaccinated patients follows an Alabama doctor who recently pledged not to treat the unvaccinated for the same reasons Marraccini listed.

“I cannot and will not force anyone to take the vaccine, but I also cannot continue to watch my patients suffer and die from an eminently preventable disease. Therefore, as of October 1st, 2021, I will no longer see patients that have not been vaccinated against COVID-19,” Dr. Jason Valentine told his patients.

Breitbart News reached out to Marraccini to inquire about her position on patients who are naturally immune after previously contracting the coronavirus; she was unavailable for comment as of the time of this writing.

Read Marraccini’s full letter to her patients below: