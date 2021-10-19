A man named Jesse Eischen, who has Down syndrome, has been recovering from the coronavirus at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington.

When a single balloon put a huge smile on his face, people sent him more balloons than he ever imagined, KGW 8 reported Monday.

John Scukanec, who is his brother-in-law, said Eischen is the kind of individual people want be around on a regular basis.

“He’s warm, he’s genuine, he’s loving, he does nothing but make people smile,” Scukanec explained. “It’s impossible to be around him and not have a smile on your face. He’s just a great kid.” 🎈🎈🎈 pic.twitter.com/h2uuJEzxbs — John Scukanec (@jscukanec) October 17, 2021

When Eischen developed a fever and had trouble breathing, family members took him to the hospital where he was diagnosed with the virus.

He was sent home to get better, but according to Scukanec, his symptoms grew worse and he was admitted to Legacy Salmon Creek. “This morning, we got an update that he’s had a really good night and his numbers are looking good and he’s trending in the right direction. We’re hoping that it stays in that right trajectory, but it’s a little bit of a bumpy ride,” Scukanec noted.

Due to coronavirus protocols, Eischen is allowed one support person as a visitor, which has been hard.

His loved ones wanted to lift his spirits and knew one of his favorite things are balloons. Therefore, Scukanec’s wife, Heather, contacted the gift shop at the hospital and ordered one balloon for his room.