The Henrico Police Department (HPD) in Virginia joined forces with an anonymous donor Friday to deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in the area.

“Thanksgiving is a time to share memorable moments, give thanks and help others. We’re thankful for this family and their donation,” the department wrote in a statement, according to WRIC.

Authorities said the family, who asked to remain anonymous, donated the turkeys and additional food items for the department to deliver to nearly 30 households.

According to HPD, it was the second year the family donated meals to its neighbors.

The department added that members of the Henrico School Services Unit would deliver the food to people all over the county to help them connect with neighbors and create positive relationships.

“Henrico Police was contacted by an anonymous donor again this year to start the holiday season off in a great way,” police said in a social media post along with photos of officers delivering the meals:

Giving back,Henrico Police was contacted by an anonymous donor again this year to start the holiday season off in a… Posted by Henrico County Police on Friday, November 19, 2021

“The person donated 30 complete Thanksgiving meals and asked two things from us. They wanted to remain anonymous and for us to find and deliver the dinners to 30 deserving families throughout Henrico County. This afternoon, we did just that,” the post continued and thanked the donor.

According to the Henrico County Police Division’s website, its values are honor, professionalism, commitment, compassion, and accountability.

“The Guiding Principle of the Henrico County Police Division is to treat everyone with respect, compassion and dignity,” the site read.

Meanwhile, social media users praised the officers and the donor for the kind gesture.

“A huge thank you to the donor and always thankful to all our Officers! God bless,” one person wrote.

“Thankful for donor’s kindness, I’m sure this was greatly appreciated. Thank you HCPD for always being ready to help and protect us. Happy Thanksgiving,” another user commented.