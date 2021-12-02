A former Planned Parenthood manager who now helps other abortion industry workers leave the business said the “greatest lie women have been told” is that, in order to achieve success, equality, and justice, they need abortion.

In an op-ed at Fox News Wednesday, as the Supreme Court heard opening arguments in a case that poses the most significant challenge in decades to the right to abortion created by the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, Johnson acknowledged she “told this very lie to countless women in order to convince them to pay us at Planned Parenthood to get rid of that growing life inside of them.”

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to question Wednesday whether the High Court should be the authority that prohibits abortion, or if the question of abortion should be left to “the states or perhaps Congress.” https://t.co/hIDzeoWZnB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 2, 2021

Johnson reflected on the significance of the case in remarks outside the Supreme Court Wednesday:

For eight years of my life, I worked at a Planned Parenthood abortion facility. As the director of that facility, I would happily educate women on the ease of abortion, glossing over any details of the procedure or any possible risks. I would walk them up and down the halls, escorting them in and out of rooms as they waited for their turn to lay on a table that was still warm from the woman who had just taken their turn before them … after all, our goal was to have a woman on and off the table, abortion complete, in five minutes. Time is money in the abortion industry… we had a certain quota, or number of abortions that we had to sell each month.

Pro-Life Atheist: Dem. Party in the Pocket of the "Abortion Industrial Complex" pic.twitter.com/BNneYLhQpu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 1, 2021

Johnson said that, while the abortion clinic’s waiting room was “loud” and full of women, “sometimes with their other children in tow,” she would on occasion “be called to work in the loneliest room in our facility”:

I often say it’s the saddest room I’ve ever walked into: the abortion clinic recovery room. A room lined with recliners and low lighting. Silent, except for the quiet sobs of women as they come to terms with what they have just done. And they all cry. We didn’t give them much time to dry their tears and steel their emotions. Twenty minutes was all they were allowed. Twenty minutes to convince themselves that the feelings they were experiencing were a lie … to convince themselves that abortion was normal … that they were only crying because of hormones. Twenty minutes to convince themselves that no, it really wasn’t a baby anyway.

The pro-life leader said abortion industry workers provide “no comfort” to these women:

We never talked to them about abortion regret because if we did, we would be admitting that women may actually regret their abortion, and we simply couldn’t do that. That was just the process of how we dehumanized the women that came through our facility. The primary victim of abortion was being dehumanized in a far more barbaric fashion.

Johnson described in detail the gruesome process of unborn babies getting sucked through tubes or having their bodies torn apart with sopher clamps.

At her facility, whatever products were left following abortions “were put into red biohazard bags and then, at the end of day, put into a freezer that the staff jokingly called ‘the nursery,’” she said.

“This is abortion in the United States, approximately 2500 times every day,” Johnson asserted. “Abortion dehumanizes everyone it touches. It hurts women, men, families, and of course our most innocent, the preborn.”

A plurality of Americans are opposed to the prospect of federal tax dollars funding abortion, a Scott Rasmussen national survey released Wednesday found. https://t.co/LXdgDWUcX6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 2, 2021

Johnson’s organization, And Then There Were None, has assisted over 600 abortion workers, including abortionists, leave the industry.

“None of this is about women’s rights,” she said, reflecting on the case before the Supreme Court. “In 1973, we didn’t know. But we know better now. When you know better, you do better.”

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States.