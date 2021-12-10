A 13-year-old girl is working hard to make foster children’s Christmas a special one this year, WXII reported Thursday.

The young woman named Lily Silva has been gathering toys to donate to the annual Children’s Home Society of North Carolina’s Hope for the Holidays toy drive.

Once she saw a story from the outlet about citizens giving to neighbors in need over Thanksgiving, she wanted to begin a campaign for Christmas.

Now that it is in its third year, Lily is hoping to make it bigger than ever.

“It makes me happy to see these things are here and it’s actually working and they can get a good Christmas,” she explained. She also set up a website so people can contribute to the fundraiser that has a goal of $6,000 to complete the children’s wish lists. As of Friday morning, the site had raised $3,880.

“It’s not the same for them when they go through this its harder for them than it is for me so they don’t get gifts as much as I get, and I don’t get that much, but I guess I want it to be equal in some ways,” Lily commented.

She watched her family struggle in the past, and the young woman knew there were children who woke up Christmas morning that did not find presents, some of whom are in foster care.

Caitlin Stay, who is the regional director of philanthropy for CHS, voiced gratitude for Lily’s efforts.

“We rely so much on the community for this drive that make this a success, so individuals like Lily, corporations, community partners that’s who really is making a difference,” she stated.

In a social media post Tuesday, the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina shared a photo of gifts from donors across the state who sponsored wish lists for young people in foster care:

WOW! Thanks to the donations across the state, our annual Hope for the Holidays toy drive has turned our offices red!… Posted by Children's Home Society of NC on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

“Thanks to all of our amazing donors for making the youth in your community have a wonderful holiday season!” the post read.

Meanwhile, Stay said one need this season was gift cards for teenagers going into foster care.