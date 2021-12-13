Officials in Philadelphia said Monday proof of coronavirus vaccination will be required to eat inside a restaurant or other food establishment in the near future.

The rollout will start January 3, according to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, ABC 6 reported.

“Any place that sells food or drink to be consumed on-site will have to require that everyone who enters be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” she explained.

In the first two weeks from January 3 until January 17, businesses may accept proof of a negative coronavirus test in place of proof of an individual’s vaccination.

“That negative COVID test must have been for the last 24 hours,” Bettigole noted, adding, “Then, after January 17, negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted and everyone must have completed their primary COVID vaccination series.” Philadelphia officials announced that proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be required to eat inside a restaurant or food establishment. https://t.co/Ar1MyXCZRq — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 13, 2021

Officials explained the mandate applied to places where citizens gather to eat indoors, such as restaurants, bars, and sports venues.

Those places included the Wells Fargo Center, movie theaters, catering halls, and also cafes.

According to the City of Philadelphia’s website:

This mandate will not be applied in K-12 and early childcare settings, hospitals, congregate care facilities, special population providers that serve food, residential or healthcare facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, or other establishments that primarily sell food and drink for offsite use, or in Philadelphia International Airport, except in traditional seated restaurant or seated bar style locations.

Individuals with proof of valid religious or medical exemptions and children under the age of five years and three months were exempt from the recent mandate, the website said.

In August, Philadelphia mandated city workers either be vaccinated or wear two masks. It also mandated businesses require masks or proof of vaccination for patrons and employees.

“According to data from the Action News Data Journalism Team, 75.8% of Philadelphia residents aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated,” the ABC 6 report said.