United Airlines reportedly banned a Florida man from flying after he wore a red thong as a mask while boarding a plane at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

LEAVE IT TO THE #FLORIDAMAN! This guy from Cape Coral tried wearing a #thong as a #mask on a United flight in Fort Lauderdale today. He was kicked off the plane. TSA and sheriff were called but passengers remained peaceful. #airtravel #Florida #aviation #travel pic.twitter.com/kUnkXrgTY8 — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) December 16, 2021

Adam Jenne says he was kicked off of the flight on Wednesday, according to Fox 26.

“I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity,” Jenne told NBC 2 following the incident.

Flight attendants took issue with his unique face-covering. In a video of the interaction, an attendant tells the Cape Coral man, “You’re going to have to come off the airplane, we’re not going to let you travel.”

When Jenne, who was also donning a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt, asked “why,” the flight attendant responded “non-mask compliance.”

“Eventually, they called TSA and airport security,” he told NBC 2. “I ended up staying at the gate for about 45 minutes.”

“It’s all nonsense. COVID doesn’t know that we’re at cruising altitude. It’s stupid. The whole thing is theater,” he explained.

Once Jenne was removed from the Washington, DC, bound plane, others deboarded in protest.

“Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask?” one passenger asked. “I’m out of here, forget it. I’m out of here. You know this whole thing is ridiculous.” A third passenger appeared to leave the plane as well.

Jenne thanked the other passengers for following suit.

“Thank you to them, because they saw something, an injustice, something that didn’t make sense, and they stood up,” he told WSVN.

In his conversation with NBC 2, he said, “I think it’s a testament to passengers having had enough, citizens having had enough. This is just nonsense.”

He says he received an email from United Airlines stating he is banned from flying with the airline until its passenger incident review committee reviews Wednesday’s situation.

United backed its employees in a statement regarding the incident.

“The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air,” the statement reads, per NBC 2.

Jenne says he regularly wears his red thong as a face covering during flights.

“Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew,” he told NBC 2. “Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational.”

The Florida man was set to take a new flight on Thursday.

“Hopefully, Spirit Airlines has a better sense of humor tomorrow,” he quipped to NBC 2.