Fifteen-Year-Old Dies After Fall from Cruise Ship Returning to Miami

A 15-year-old fell to his death from the balcony of a cruise ship returning to Miami last week, according to Crew Center.

The website reported Thursday:

At around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, December 22, “Man Overboard” alarm was sounded on board the MSC Seashore as the cruise ship was returning to Miami from a 5 Nights Caribbean & Bahamas voyage. According to our source, the person is a 15-year-old child who fell off a balcony from Deck 16 and landed onto the promenade on Deck 8.

The captain issued the “Man Overboard on the port side” announcement over the vessel’s PA system and instructed guests to return to their cabins and avoid public areas.

A passenger reportedly stated, “We just had 3 emergency blasts following captain’s announcement ‘Man Overboard’. People started running to the sides to investigate what happen, although it’s night time.”

“A crew member came to our cabin and instructed us to close the balcony door and draw the blinds. Police will board tomorrow when we return to Miami to investigate this tragic event,” the website quoted the individual as saying.

Video footage appeared to show a passenger aboard the ship recording as the captain issued the announcement:

“Man overboard, man overboard, man overboard, port side,” the captain was apparently heard telling passengers.

According to Fox News, MSC responded to the incident in a statement, noting that “A young man travelling with his family on board MSC Seashore appears to have died of suicide Wednesday evening.”

“Our team immediately notified authorities and our care team is assisting the young man’s family on board. All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers,” the statement added.

CBS Miami confirmed that officials were investigating the incident as an apparent suicide.

Meanwhile, a Miami-Dade Police Department detective told Fox officers responded at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday to Port Miami. But although the investigation into the incident was still moving forward, “no foul play is suspected.”

