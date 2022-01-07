VIDEO: Florida Woman Seen Wading in River Before Disappearing

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida spent Thursday searching through a secluded area of the Wekiwa Springs State Park, while deputies said video showed the last place missing woman Paola Miranda-Rosa was spotted.

Now, officials hope more citizens may have also seen her in the same place, WESH reported.

“We’re hoping that doing this now and coming out here with this equipment will shed a little more light,” Sheriff Marcos Lopez explained. “To help go to those harder areas where the divers couldn’t go last time.”

We continue the search for Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa.

Deputies kept searching while using specialized equipment in a rural area of the park, and the sheriff’s office said hikers recorded video of Miranda-Rosa wading in the river on December 18.

“We’re putting that video out because maybe there were other hikers in the area that could have caught her walking around here on video,” Lopez added.

Family members of the woman positively identified her as being the individual in the clip, the sheriff’s office said in its YouTube video’s caption.

The footage showed the woman chest deep in the water with her back turned to the camera:

Miranda-Rosa’s relatives reported her missing a day prior to the video being taken. The woman was with her grandmother in Orlando on December 17.

“The Sheriff has acquired a Zistos Portable Underwater Video Camera System to help search the area of the river where Paola was last seen. This equipment is a high-intensity camera system with lights,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“It has the capability to see into hard-to-reach areas that cannot be explored by standard scuba equipment,” the post continued:

PRESS RELEASE UPDATE MISSING PERSON Paola Miranda-Rosa

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office noted Miranda-Rosa, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, made threats to hurt herself previously but did not threaten to do so recently, Click Orlando reported on Wednesday.