Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in FOXBusiness that the Supreme Court’s decision to stop the OSHA employer vaccine mandate is a gift to small businesses, allowing them to get back to restoring the U.S. economy.

The Supreme Court stood up for small businesses with its decision Thursday to stop the Biden administration’s illegal employer vaccine mandate from taking effect. The decision to block this Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule comes in response to a challenge brought by the Job Creators Network and its small business co-petitioners as well as other groups.

. . .

In its decision, the court wrote, “It is telling that OSHA, in its half century of existence, has never before adopted a broad public health regulation of this kind—addressing a threat that is untethered, in any causal sense, from the workplace.

. . .

In a concurring opinion, Justices Gorsuch, Thomas, and Alito offer a welcome rebuke to President Biden’s government overreach: “If Congress could hand off all its legislative powers to unelected agency officials, it ‘would dash the whole scheme’ of our Constitution and enable intrusions into the private lives and freedoms of Americans by bare edict rather than only with the consent of their elected representatives.”

