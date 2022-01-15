General Electric Halts Vaccine Mandate After Supreme Court Ruling

The General Electric Company is suspending enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test requirement for big employers due to the Supreme Court’s decision.

“The Boston-based maker of jet engines, wind turbines and medical scanners confirmed its decision Friday via email. GE is the first major company to halt its policy after the Supreme Court blocked the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s push to boost Covid-19 vaccinations,” Bloomberg reported Friday.

The Supreme Court dealt the blow recently to Biden’s coronavirus policy regarding the vaccine mandate on employers, but upheld a smaller mandate on healthcare workers, according to Breitbart News.

However, workers may still opt out of the mandate if they have a religious objection or medical issue:

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress,” the court’s opinion in NFIB v. OSHA began. “Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here.

“Administrative agencies are creatures of statute. They accordingly possess only the authority that Congress has provided. The Secretary has ordered 84 million Americans to either obtain a COVID–19 vaccine or undergo weekly medical testing at their own expense,” the opinion continued. “This is no everyday exercise of federal power. It is instead a significant encroachment into the lives—and health—of a vast number of employees. We expect Congress to speak clearly when authorizing an agency to exercise powers of vast economic and political significance.”

Meanwhile, as Americans are facing mandates to receive one of three approved vaccines for the coronavirus, recent data found thousands of illegal aliens are refusing the shot.

“While Biden and elected Democrats have continued to impose vaccine mandates on American citizens, they have routinely exempted illegal aliens from such requirements,” Breitbart News reported.

In November, Biden announced cross-border truckers would have to be vaccinated to keep working, yet the order exempted border crossers and illegal aliens, the outlet noted.

The applications are NFIB v. OSHA, No. 21A244 at the Supreme Court of the United States, and Biden v. Missouri, No. 21A240 in the Supreme Court of the United States.