It took police and a citizen mere moments to rescue a man from danger Monday in Bristol, Connecticut, and now they are being showered with praise.

Lt. Geoffrey Lund told the New Haven Register officers arrived at the scene of a car wreck and found a trapped driver. To make matters worse, heavy smoke was coming out of the vehicle.

In bodycam footage of the incident, a man wearing jeans and a dark-colored shirt was seen in the driver’s seat. He appeared to hang onto the steering wheel as an officer took hold of his arm in an attempt to bring him out safely.

Moments later, the officer appeared to remove him from the vehicle as another person, wearing a reflective yellow and orange vest, helped carry the man away from the car.

The man appeared unable to stand on his own, so the pair dragged him a good distance away.

In the background, dark smoke was seen coming out of the white van as the officer and citizen gently laid the man on the ground so as not to hurt the back of his head.

“Hang in there, buddy,” one of them said as the other person added, “Watch your head, bud.”