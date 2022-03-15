It took police and a citizen mere moments to rescue a man from danger Monday in Bristol, Connecticut, and now they are being showered with praise.
Lt. Geoffrey Lund told the New Haven Register officers arrived at the scene of a car wreck and found a trapped driver. To make matters worse, heavy smoke was coming out of the vehicle.
In bodycam footage of the incident, a man wearing jeans and a dark-colored shirt was seen in the driver’s seat. He appeared to hang onto the steering wheel as an officer took hold of his arm in an attempt to bring him out safely.
Moments later, the officer appeared to remove him from the vehicle as another person, wearing a reflective yellow and orange vest, helped carry the man away from the car.
The man appeared unable to stand on his own, so the pair dragged him a good distance away.
In the background, dark smoke was seen coming out of the white van as the officer and citizen gently laid the man on the ground so as not to hurt the back of his head.
“Hang in there, buddy,” one of them said as the other person added, “Watch your head, bud.”
“Several officers and a good Samaritan were able to remove the adult male from the driver’s seat and carefully drag him to safety. Officers then treated him with medical care until EMS arrival,” according to Lund.
The Bristol, Connecticut, Police Department shared the video footage online and social media users were quick to applaud the officers and citizen for working together to help the man in need.
“Amazing job to the Good Samaritan and of course also BPD. Prayers for the person injured. Just another reason the Back the Blue,” one person commented.
“We love our officers and wonderful good Samaritans!!” another wrote.
