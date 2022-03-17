A quick-thinking seven-year-old boy from Maine quickly sprang into action and called 911 when he witnessed his mother having a medical emergency.

“I was so scared, but I felt deep inside me brave,” seven-year-old Kade Giguere told WGME, recalling the terrifying moments his mother, Brianna Ennam, was suffering from a seizure.

She had just made Kade and his sister Estella lunch when she coughed and collapsed to the living room floor. Kade picked up the phone and dialed 911, and reached dispatcher Darrin Hart.

Hart coached the seven-year-old on how to administer CPR while attempting to get the boy’s address for first responders, WGME reported.

“The hardest part was locating the apartment number,” Hart said. “I asked him to leave his mother and to look for a piece of mail anywhere nearby that had the address on it or to go out and look at his door to get the apartment number.”

Seven-year-old Kade Giguere was scared, but he knew in that moment he had to do something to save his mom. https://t.co/DFFO7dosQG — CBS 13 News (@WGME) March 17, 2022

Thankfully, the apartment complex was across the street, so he knew what questions to ask the youngster, WGME reported. First responders were at the scene within four minutes.

When Ennam learned how cool, calm, and collected her son was during the frightening ordeal, she was shocked.

“I don’t even know if I would be able to act that quick, but he handled it,” she told WGME. “And I can really say that I’m surprised. He’s an amazing boy.”

She added that she has called him “my little hero” ever since he was born and shared how proud she is of her son.

Kade and Hart recently met following the frightening medical emergency. Hart told the youngster that “he did a great job that night,” and the pair shared an embrace, according to WGME’s video.

When someone experiences a seizure, WebMD advises keeping others at a distance from the person, clearing sharp and hard objects from the area, placing the individual on their side to keep his or her airway open, and tracking the duration of the medical emergency. The website also says not to attempt to hold a person down or put anything in the individual’s mouth.

“Contrary to a popular myth, you can’t swallow your tongue during a seizure. But if you put an object in their mouth, they could damage their teeth or bite you,” WebMD notes. It also states not to hold a person down during a seizure.

“Call 911 if the person has difficulty breathing or waking after the seizure or if the seizure lasts longer than 5 minutes,” the website says.