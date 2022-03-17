Police officers are being recognized after rescuing a tow truck driver who passed out while he was working in Manchester, New Jersey.

Last week, a car wreck occurred near Route 571 and Beacon Street and when officials arrived at the scene to investigate, an employee with Freedom Towing began clearing the vehicles from the roadway and picking up debris, Jersey Shore Online reported Wednesday.

However, when the 61-year-old tow truck driver, named John Macchia, collapsed in the roadway, officers immediately rushed to his aid.

In a social media post, the Manchester Police department referred to the man’s medical emergency as a “cardiac episode.”

Patrolman Michael Steffen, Patrolman Kyle Rickvalsky, Patrolman Brendan Brush, and Patrolman Julian Meaney realized Macchia was not breathing and had no pulse.

The patrolmen “immediately performed life saving measures to include CPR and the utilization of an Automated External Defibrillator, ultimately saving his life,” the department said.

CPR, also known as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, is used when a person’s heart stops beating, and according to the American Heart Association, can greatly increase the individual’s chances of survival.

After his recovery, Macchia went to police headquarters to shake hands with the officers who saved his life.

A photo showed him smiling while standing beside several officers. Macchia was pleased to meet Rickvalsky and Steffen, and he also brought along his sister for the special moment:

Manchester Police Officers Credited with Saving Man’s Life, Receive Praise at Manchester Police Headquarters On… Posted by Manchester Police on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

He said, “I know I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for these officers.” The grateful man was unable to greet Meaney and Brush because they were off duty that day.

Social media users expressed their joy at the meeting, one person writing, “Thank God there is well trained police officers! Good news for Mr. Macchia and his family … all celebrate his recovery.”

“Great story. They were his Guardian Angels,” another commented.