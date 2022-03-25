A mother who had been looking for the person who made an extremely important phone call when her daughter was hurt in a crash and nearly died has found him.

In January, 22-year old Meagan Mousset was seriously injured on an exit ramp in Summerville, South Carolina, WCSC reported Wednesday.

Crushed by her own vehicle for several hours, she lay in the freezing rain until someone realized what happened and immediately dialed 911 for help.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mousset shared a photo of the white vehicle with its crunched hood, battered doors, and shattered windows:

dear friends,i was in a tragic car accident on January 16th. my mother and i would love to thank…

That phone call was what changed the entire situation, according to her mother, Robin Kloes.

“The doctors said only 15 more minutes and I would have been dead. And they also said that they have no explanation as to how I survived,” Mousset recalled.

Lowcountry family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s lifehttps://t.co/y53ZBfzJDF pic.twitter.com/7tbDXJP7aW — Live5News (@Live5News) March 24, 2022

She endured a coma and 38 days undergoing treatment for crush trauma and the traumatic brain injury suffered during the wreck.

According to Medline Plus, damage when a crush injury occurs can include bleeding, bruising, fractures, and nerve injuries.

Meanwhile, Kloes wanted to locate the individual who called emergency responders and express her deepest gratitude, saying, “They are the person that saved her life and I wish I could just say thank you and give you a big hug.”

In a social media post on Thursday, Mousset told followers she and her family made contact with the man.

“WE FOUND HIM!!!!” she wrote:

WE FOUND HIM!!!! my family and i would like to say THANK YOU to all of you!!! because of y'all we were able to…

“My family and i would like to say THANK YOU to all of you!!! because of y’all we were able to find the man who saved my life!!!!” Mousset continued, adding he asked them to respect his anonymity because he did not want recognition.

Social media users shared in the joyous news, one person writing, “Whoever he is, I hope he knows what a wonderful thing he’s done.”

“Some HEROES aren’t out for fame and glory! I think he has a happy heart and a sense of calm knowing you are doing so awesome! That is what counts! GOD bless him!” another commented.

Mousset is currently doing physical and occupational therapy and said she hopes to serve in the future through counseling people suffering from trauma.