A zebra inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom reportedly died early Thursday in Florida during what was described as an accident involving two other animals.

“The family that witnessed the incident sent WESH a video of Animal Kingdom employees trying to save the zebra’s life,” the outlet reported, and the clip showed several workers inside the enclosure near their vehicles, holding up what appeared to be a blue tarp.

Onlookers took video of Animal Kingdom employees trying to save the zebra's life. Posted by WESH 2 News on Saturday, April 16, 2022

According to the guests, the young zebra charged into a gate when it was spooked by a pair of ostriches released into the enclosure moments before. A Disney spokesperson told the outlet, “We are heartbroken over the loss of our Hartmann’s mountain zebra that passed away yesterday, and we ask that you keep our dedicated animal care Cast Members in your thoughts.”

A Hartmann’s mountain zebra was described as having distinctive black and white stripes and the ability to scale mountains, the Elmwood Park Zoo’s website said:

Hartmann’s mountain zebras can be discovered 2000 meters above sea level. Unlike other members of the horse family, they have very hard, pointed hooves, which allow them to climb the rocky terrain. It is very common to find Hartmann’s mountain zebras chasing, play fighting, and racing. Because of the demand for land for agriculture and grassland for livestock animals, the zebra’s habitat is being destroyed and leaves them to compete with cattle for grazing areas. Zebras are hunted, both legally and illegally, many times so landowners have more room to farm.