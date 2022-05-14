Woke Lancet Journal Calls for Defense of Roe v. Wade

The once prestigious Lancet medical journal has attacked a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, calling for the defense of Roe v. Wade and continued abortion-on-demand in the United States.

“What is so shocking, inhuman, and irrational about this draft opinion is that the Court is basing its decision on an 18th century document ignorant of 21st century realities for women,” reads the May 14 piece by the Lancet’s editorial board titled “Why Roe v. Wade must be defended.”

“History and tradition can be respected, but they must only be partial guides,” the editors declare. “The law should be able to adapt to new and previously unanticipated challenges and predicaments.”

The Lancet notes that in the U.S., “Black women have an unintended pregnancy rate double that of non-Hispanic White women,” but fails to mention that black babies are aborted in the U.S. at 3.6 times the rate of whites. The functional racism behind America’s abortion industry has led the Rev. Clenard Childress, pastor of the New Calvary Baptist Church in Montclair, New Jersey, to note: “The most dangerous place for an African American is in the womb.”

Abortion is the leading cause of Black deaths in America, accounting for more deaths than homicide or any disease, including cancer and heart disease.

The Lancet goes on to disingenuously state that “the maternal mortality rate for Black women, to which unsafe abortion is an important contributor, is almost three times higher than for white women.”

In point of fact, in the latest year for which there is reliable data (2020), the total number of maternal deaths among black women in the U.S. was a mere 293, whereas some 800 black babies are aborted in the U.S. every single day.

“The fact is that if the US Supreme Court confirms its draft decision, women will die,” the Lancet editors warn. “The Justices who vote to strike down Roe will not succeed in ending abortion, they will only succeed in ending safe abortion.”

“Alito and his supporters will have women’s blood on their hands,” they censoriously declare.

The Lancet states that the right to safe abortion services is “central to any conception of a woman’s wellbeing and gender equality,” adding that the availability of “an essential package of sexual and reproductive health interventions should be a fundamental right for all women.”

“What kind of society has the USA become when a small group of Justices is allowed to harm women, their families, and their communities that they have been appointed to protect?” the editors ask.

“Indeed, if the Court denies women the right to safe abortion, it will be a judicial endorsement of state control over women — a breathtaking setback for the health and rights of women, one that will have global reverberations,” they conclude.

