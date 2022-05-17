Parents are expressing their panic over the baby formula shortage that is gripping the nation.

“Never did I think I would ever be rationing formula,” said one mother.

The crisis has grown so desperate for some parents that they have to come up with creative ways to acquire baby formula. One parent had formula shipped in a wine box as a preventative against theft. Other parents have had to ask friends and family to travel across state and county lines just to obtain the product.

As Breitbart News reported on Friday, eight states have seen their baby formula supply cut by more than half.

In response to the baby formula crisis, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that parents “call their doctor.”

