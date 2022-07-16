Sheriff: Elderly Woman Dies After Being Grabbed by Alligators in Florida

An elderly woman died Friday after being attacked by alligators in Englewood, Florida, according to Sarasota Sheriff’s authorities.

It happened at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club when the woman, who was not identified, was seen falling into a pond near her home, the Herald-Tribune reported Friday.

The woman apparently struggled to stay above the water, a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

“While in the water, two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water,” it read.

Video footage showed an aerial map of the area and what appeared to be vehicles at the location:

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident, and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reportedly arrived to remove the alligators.

However, a cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

Alligators have lived in the state’s marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for centuries, according to the commission’s website:

In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous human population growth. Many residents seek waterfront homes, and increasingly participate in water-related activities. This can result in more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a greater potential for conflict.

There has always been a possibility of “conflict” with one of the creatures, but serious injuries caused by an alligator are uncommon in Florida, the commission states, before giving advice on how to help prevent an attack. “Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water.”

In June, an alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, resident into a pond, resulting in the person’s death, Breitbart News reported.

Emergency crews responded to the call in the Excalibur Court area and eventually removed the victim and animal from the retention pond.