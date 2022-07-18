WATCH: Family Fight Near Open Casket Results in NYC Lawsuit

A lawsuit recently filed in Brooklyn alleges a funeral home failed to stop a melee during a memorial service, according to a report, and the incident was caught on camera.

The service happened three years ago, but widow Ormella Ramos claims Funeraria Juan-John’s Funeral Home should have been ready to handle what happened when the gathering with her in-laws descended into chaos, according to silive.com.

The civil complaint was filed last week in New York Supreme Court in Brooklyn, and employees at the business were told about problems within the family, the suit claimed.

Marc Anthony Humberto Ramos was the victim of an accidental drowning in 2019 at Hanging Rock State Park in North Carolina, where the couple made their home.

The 22-year-old man’s obituary said he and Ramos had four children together.

Surveillance footage showed the families at the gathering, standing near what appeared to be an open casket, according to the Daily Mail’s clip.

One woman held her arms outstretched as if to keep people apart while someone behind her was seen slapping another person.

During the altercation, a stand of flowers was apparently knocked into the wall.

Ramos reportedly said “family never approved of their marriage and blamed her for his death. Furthering tensions was the fact her husband wanted to be cremated, but his family was against it, she said,” the silive.com article continued.

The previous day, the woman’s sisters-in-law reportedly said they did not want her at the service, but when she arrived, things apparently got out of hand.

According to its social media page, Funeraria Juan-John’s Funeral Home said it was dedicated to doing what it could for the bereaved, and helping them cope with their loss.

“Our directors will guide you in your arrangements so that your cost will be within your means and that the service that you plan will be meaningful,” the page read. “Our mission has been to help lighten the burden and improve the experience that one has, when going through the difficult time of arranging the funeral of a loved one.”