A plane crash in Huntington Beach, California, on Friday resulted in no significant injuries thanks to some quick-thinking rescuers.

Video footage showed a banner plane crashing into the ocean just after 1:30 p.m., and beachgoers were shocked at the scene, Fox 11 reported.

“It’s going into the water, it’s going into the water,” someone behind the camera said as the plane neared the waves. “Oh, dude!” the person exclaimed when the aircraft crashed.

Moments later, several people carrying surfboards were seen running toward the plane to help the person trapped inside:

Even though the situation appeared dire, the pilot was in the right place at the right time, as the California Surf Lifesaving JG championship competition was happening nearby.

Multiple junior lifeguards rushed out to the scene, bringing the pilot to safety.

Following the incident, the pilot was evaluated by a lifeguard and additional emergency crew members, according to Fox’s Travis Rice, who added the man was sitting up on his own.

There were reportedly 750 lifeguards in training participating in the championship, CBS Los Angeles reported.

“When we got to the aircraft he was outside of the cockpit, sitting on top of the wings,” recalled Casey Graham, a Santa Barbara County lifeguard.

“He was saying, ‘No, there’s no one else in the cockpit. I’m the only person on this airplane.’ That was our first, most important question. He looked like he was in a plane crash. He didn’t seem to have very many life-threatening injuries, but he was treated on the beach by paramedics,” he added:

The pilot was later spotted wearing a neck brace and riding on the back of a lifeguard vehicle as it pulled away from the scene.

“Any time you hear of an incident like this taking place, it’s always a little scary. But fortunately, there were no injuries, at least no serious injuries, and I think really the best kind of outcome you can expect,” said Jennifer Carey, the Huntington Beach spokesperson.

It remained unclear what caused the initial crash, the Fox report concluded.