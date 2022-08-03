A dad is receiving mixed reactions on social media after he posted a video of himself walking his five children on a leash.

While using a leash is more commonly associated with pets, particularly dogs, it is not as widely associated with children. However, some parents are resorting to using a leash to ensure that their children are within a safe range of them.

Jordan and Brianna Driskell of Kentucky are parents to five-year-old quintuplets and previously used a six-seat stroller to transport them all around.

But as the children grew in size, the Driskells realized they needed a different method to keep them all within a safe distance and resorted to using a leash.

“It was just too bulky and ridiculous to take anywhere,” Jordan told Today.

The father noted that using a leash allows him and his wife to keep their children safe from running off unexpectedly while also allowing them to walk and not be constrained to a stroller.

Jordan posted a video on social media last year of him walking his quintuplets, then four years old, on multiple leashes at an aquarium, where it did not receive much attention then. When he reposted the same video two weeks ago, it went viral.

He even claimed on Instagram that his reel had recently received a whopping three million views in three days.

The online reaction to the Driskells using leashes for their children has been mixed.

Some commenters on Jordan’s Instagram post accused him of treating the children like “dogs.” Another user said, “Can’t you just train your children well? Explain to them why it’s dangerous to run away?”

However, most of the top-liked comments on Jordan’s repost were supportive of the couple’s creative parenting.

“5 kids that seem to be within the same age range? Tbh that makes sense,” said one supportive Instagram user.

“Considering my 2 year old tried to bolt into the street, yea we use leashes too now,” another user wrote.

Another user commended the couple for being responsible, saying, “Keeping them safe is priority #1, so you’re all good, Sir! It’s not hurting them in any way.”

Parenting and youth development expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa commended the Driskells for their solution to keeping their five children safe.

“It’s a great system for a parent with a neurodiverse child or a child who hasn’t nailed all their listening skills,” Gilboa told Today.

She did note, however, that children should be off of a leash by the time they are eight or nine years old.

