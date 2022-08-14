PHOTO– Dog Alerts Sleeping Owners to House Fire: ‘She’s the Hero’

A couple was sleeping peacefully early Saturday at their home in Lincoln, Nebraska, when their rest was interrupted by their dog.

Bobbi and Rod Adams’ dog, Tillie, a Chihuahua-dachshund mix, had dashed into their bedroom while barking frantically, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

In seconds, Bobbi knew something was not right and the couple heard popping noises and glass shattering nearby.

When they peeked out their window, they realized the backyard was in flames and was making its way inside their home.

Fires can grow quickly and can threaten people’s lives in two minutes. It only takes five minutes for a home to be completely taken over by a house fire, according to Ready.gov.

“In less than 30 seconds a small flame can turn into a major fire. It only takes minutes for thick black smoke to fill a house or for it to be engulfed in flames,” the site read.

However, the couple was able to escape and call 911 for help. It was not long before Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) crews arrived at the residence on Southwest 24th Street and West Laguna Road.

A photo shows the badly damaged house with a blackened roof and shattered window:

'Hero' dog alerts Lincoln couple to overnight house fire https://t.co/GvtFlh2Acq — Lincoln Journal Star (@JournalStarNews) August 14, 2022

It was deemed a total loss and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Crews kept the fire from damaging a camper, which the family used for the rest of the night. They later found another place to stay.

After the harrowing experience, Bobbi was grateful for how the situation turned out. The woman said she believes their beloved dog knew how to alert them.