A little boy with a farmer’s heart is already feeding neighbors thanks to his produce stand in Newport, Pennsylvania.

Eight-year-old John-Luke Radle has always wanted to farm, his mother, Stacey Radle, told the Perry County Times this week.

He dreamed of having a produce stand, so after the family moved to a rural property he opened one in July.

In a social media post July 29, Radle shared a photo of a smiling John-Luke next to his harvest lined up on the stand’s shelves.

“He also has some beautiful peppers, candy onions, zucchini and sweet corn,” she wrote.

Need a watermelon or some cantaloupe for the weekend. Check out John-Luke's stand. 456 Lakeview Road, Newport. He also… Posted by Stacey Radle on Friday, July 29, 2022

In the beginning, the young man came upon a small problem when a goat named Lucky along with other goats destroyed his grandmother’s garden that is nearby.

However, that did not deter him from moving forward, and he now attends the Snyder County Produce Auction on a regular basis, arriving early to choose lots for his stand.

In another social media post this week, Radle shared images of John-Luke’s restocked shelves featuring a variety of items:

John-Luke has his stand all restocked and ready to go. He has fresh tomatoes (red and yellow), cucumbers, zucchini,… Posted by Stacey Radle on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Although John-Luke loves to grow pumpkins and sunflowers, many people come to buy cantaloupe and zucchini.

Meanwhile, he can be found at the auction every Monday to get fresh produce for his customers to buy the next day.