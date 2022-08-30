“So this morning, on the banks of the Missouri River at the Bellevue Public Boat Docks, Mr. Hansen hopped in the pumpkin at approximately 7:30AM to attempt to make the 38 mile trip to Nebraska City in his 846 pound floating pumpkin,” the City of Bellevue wrote in a social media post on Saturday:

They say if you stay in your job long enough you might see just about everything and this morning was one of those days!… Posted by City of Bellevue, Nebraska on Saturday, August 27, 2022

“It is estimated that this trip could take approximately 6 hours. He had his wife, family and friends on hand to assist with and help document the attempt. A few of them were following alongside him in a boat should any mishaps occur,” the post continued.

In an update at 9:00 p.m., officials said Hansen arrived in Nebraska City just after 6:30 p.m.

“Congratulations Duane for smashing the world record,” the post stated.

Video footage showed Hansen paddling along the river and it appeared to be raining at the time.

“That was my biggest feat was to grow a pumpkin big enough to do this. I’ve never been in a pumpkin going down the river. I can’t say it’s easy,” he said:

At the end of his journey, Hansen pulled up to a dock in his pumpkin where someone handed him a bottle of what appeared to be champagne.

Meanwhile, the man’s daughter was moved by his accomplishment and expressed her feelings about the event.

“He always has said that you can do anything that you want. And how can you not believe somebody who goes out and does exactly what he wants? And I’m just so proud,” she said before hugging her beloved dad.