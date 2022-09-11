Citizens took swift action when an elderly woman was in dire need of help Tuesday in the Middlesex Borough of New Jersey.

The incident occurred on Hawthorne Street when five neighbors helped rescue the woman who became pinned by a van. When police arrived at the scene, they realized it was a community effort, News 12 reported Friday.

“Officer observes the woman pinned under the vehicle and five Samaritans and two of our police officers lifting the vehicle off of the pinned woman to free her,” Chief Matthew Geist explained.

Body cam footage showed the van in the middle of the street as several people tried to lift it.

“One, two, three, lift! Lift, lift, lift!” one person was heard telling the others. Once they accomplished their mission, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

In a social media post on Friday, the Middlesex Borough Police Department praised everyone at the scene.

“An outstanding collaborative effort by all involved. We are proud of the quick response and actions of our officers and the five bystanders that helped save the woman,” the department said.

In addition, social media users also expressed their gratitude.

“Thank you for all you do Middlesex Police Department! Thank you to the great bystanders too! I hope the lady is recovering well,” one person commented.

“God bless all the heroes, and prayers for the victim’s speedy recovery,” another wrote.

According to Geist, the department had a lot of support from the neighbors it serves and also applauded the citizens who helped during the recent incident.

“These are heroes, and they’re fantastic people to offer their assistance for somebody who needed them,” he stated.

The driver stayed at the scene, and the accident was being investigated. The News 12 report did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.

According to its website, the police department’s mission was to “safeguard life and property, to preserve the peace, to enforce the law fairly and impartially, and to serve the public with honesty, integrity and professionalism.”