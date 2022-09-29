PHOTOS: Unidentified Man Saves Woman During Fiery Car Crash

An unidentified man put himself in extreme danger to save a woman’s life Tuesday in Dallas, Texas.

According to Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies, when her truck stalled that night on Interstate 30 near Jim Miller Road she picked up the phone to call for help, Fox 4 reported Wednesday.

But the moment two other cars slammed into her truck it to burst into flames making the bad situation even worse.

However, one man saw what happened and immediately took action. He stopped his car and pulled the woman from the truck moments before it was engulfed in the blaze.

One image showed the small truck after the fire destroyed it and another showed a silver car with its front end badly damaged. A man standing nearby appeared to be wearing a neck brace as he spoke with a deputy:

@Dallas_Sheriff deputies say an off-duty @DallasPD officer pull an injured woman from her crashed pickup moments before it burst into flames. This along E RL Thornton Frwy at Jim Miller Rd. Latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/JPJjWkvJI8 — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) September 28, 2022

When a car begins stalling, it is recommended the driver get to the side of the road if at all possible, according to Mobil.

Meanwhile, the woman involved was transported to a local hospital where she was said to be recovering while the other drivers were not injured in the crash.

“The Dallas Sheriff’s Office says the man was dressed in security-type clothing, but was not an off-duty police officer,” the Fox report noted.

A similar instance occurred in July when a tow truck driver saved a Harris County Precinct 8 Deputy from a burning vehicle, according to Breitbart News.

Richard Borgstrom was driving down the Sam Houston Parkway in Pasadena, Texas, when he heard a loud noise.

A commercial truck had slammed into Deputy K. LeMelle’s patrol vehicle while it was stopped on the shoulder which caused it to catch on fire.

Borgstrom tried punching out the window but eventually grabbed a trailer hitch from his truck and smashed it, pulling LeMelle out before the flames touched the deputy.

“I wasn’t about to just leave her in there and let her die,” Borgstrom explained.