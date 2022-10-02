A World War II veteran has been busy crafting presents for Vietnam veterans at his woodworking shop in Fallbrook, California.

A few years ago, Dick Erickson, 95, was grieving the loss of his beloved wife so his doctor suggested he take an Honor Flight last fall to view the nation’s war memorials, CBS 8 reported Wednesday.

Erickson joined the Navy at 17-years-old because he wanted to serve his country. Once his Honor Flight ended, he began working on coin holders for veterans like himself that have proved to be a special gift for those who receive one.

According to Holly Shaffner of Honor Flight, “When someone gives a military veteran or someone a Challenge Coin it means thank you for a job well done.”

An image showed Erickson in his shop with his handiwork spread out on the table:

— World War II Veteran makes handmade gifts for Vietnam Veterans. 85 Navy Seawolves will receive 'Challenge Coin Holders… Posted by Jeff Zevely on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

The latest Honor Flight that occurred over the weekend was the first of its kind because it was comprised of Vietnam veterans.

Shaffner said, “The Seawolves are the most decorated unit of Naval Aviation history and the most decorated naval unit of the entire Vietnam War.”

Film reels posted in 2011 documented the Seawolves performing their duties during the war:

Erickson has been working to complete the coin holders for the 85 Seawolves on the flight and said of his mission, “It’s changed my life completely; I really have a purpose now.”

A photo shared earlier this year showed him with two ladies holding stands for the challenge coins.

“This is so very special and was made by WWll veteran Dick Erickson. What a treasure this is to me,” Facebook user Saundra Lee Cima wrote:

Special hand made wooden stand for the Honor Fligjt challenge coin. This is so very special and was made by WWll veteran Dick Erickson. What a treasure this is to me. Posted by Saundra Lee Cima on Monday, February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, photographer Mickey Strand in a social media post on Thursday described him as “amazing.”

“I loved spending time in the studio with Dick Erickson. Now he continues to serve,” he wrote.