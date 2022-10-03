Planned Parenthood Advertises Puberty Blockers to Minors

Planned Parenthood released an advertisement for puberty-blocking drugs aimed at minors.

The new advertisement, which is aimed at minors, incorrectly markets puberty-blocking drugs as safe substances that can be used “like a stop sign” to halt puberty.

Puberty blocker ad put out by Planned Parenthood, which tells children that they can get puberty blockers to “put their puberty on hold” pic.twitter.com/yjHXpevEMk — 👁 Inside The Classroom (@EITC_Official) October 3, 2022

The ad says, “There are medicines you can take to delay puberty for a while, they’re called puberty blockers and they work like a stop sign.” It goes on to incorrectly claim that “puberty blockers are safe and can give you more time to figure out what feels right for your body and your gender identity.”

The advertisement also embraces gender ideology when it explains, “some people decide on hormones or surgeries to help their body match up to their gender identity.”

Planned Parenthood’s website says, “Your gender identity is real, and there are medical treatments you can use to help your body better reflect who you are.”

It goes on to note, “Some young trans, intersex, and gender nonbinary people may decide to take puberty blockers after talking about it with their parents or guardian and a nurse or doctor.” The website also specifically cites leuprolide acetate, also know as Lupron, as a drug that is used to block puberty. Lupron, which is produced by AbbVie, has been used to chemically castrate sex offenders.

Planned Parenthood receives hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in grants and reimbursements.

Breitbart News has investigated the role of puberty blocker manufacturers and providers in the advancement of the transgender movement. AbbVie, for example, sponsors an organization called the GenderCool Project, which secures high-profile media appearances for young people who have attempted to change their sex in order to normalize child transgenderism.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.