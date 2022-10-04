Business Groups Ask Feds to Suppress Critics of Transgenderism

Three trade groups want the federal government to crack down on public criticism of their growing business in selling medical services to “transgender” children and youths.

The demand for federal suppression of “misinformation” comes amid growing evidence that medical groups have inflicted irreversible harm and trauma on their young customers.

The letter was also sent a year after a progressive-run K-12 school association asked the federal government to similarly shut down public criticism of pro-transgenderism policies in K-12 schools.

The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Children’s Hospital Association described the public criticism as “attacks” in their unsigned October 3 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice:

we write to urge you to investigate the organizations, individuals, and entities coordinating, provoking, and carrying out bomb threats and threats of personal violence against children’s hospitals and physicians across the U.S. …

The attacks are rooted in an intentional campaign of disinformation, where a few high-profile users on social media share false and misleading information targeting individual physicians and hospitals, resulting in a rapid escalation of threats, harassment, and disruption of care across multiple jurisdictions.

The business groups also want technology companies to shut down the protests, criticism, and debates that curb their business:

Our organizations have called on technology companies to do more to prevent this practice on digital platforms, and we now urge your office to take swift action to investigate and prosecute all organizations, individuals, and entities responsible.

The letter does not provide details of the “attacks,” nor any details about claimed threats, violence, or crimes, nor does it admit Americans have a right to criticize their business.

However, it does claim:

In one hospital, a new mother was prevented from being with her preterm infant because the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was on lockdown due to a bomb threat.

The medical groups say they provide “gender-affirming health care,” based on the claims that the young patients have an internal “gender identity” that is somehow psychologically incompatible with their male or female body.

For example, the groups earn money by removing the breasts of troubled teenage girls amid the turmoil of puberty and social pressures:

The fast-growing transgender industry is under increasing investigation by medical professionals, parents, the public, and young people who have “detransitioned” from a claimed transgender status.

Also, several countries in Europe — the United Kingdom and Sweden, for example — have curbed the use of “transgender” treatments on children because of poor medical outcomes.

Amid the new oversight and the growing threat of lawsuits, the trade group for transgender surgeons and doctors has dropped plans to set minimum-age rules for the use of hormones and surgery on children’s bodies.

🚨BREAKING: Amy Tishelman, lead author of the Child chapter in WPATH’s new guidelines, admits that minimum age recommendations for "gender-affirming" hormones and surgeries were removed so that practitioners could not "be sued because they weren’t following exactly what we said.” pic.twitter.com/sgFlupRSjf — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) September 19, 2022

Surveys show that the vast majority of children accept their male-or-female body after puberty. Many of the youths who claim transgender status also grow up to be gays or lesbians.

She’s lost her voice, her chest, and doesn’t know if she can ever have kids. She has BPD, so doctors cut off her breasts and gave her T. “There’s how many mental health disorders that make you hate your body, and the solution isn’t to change your body, it’s to fix your brain.” pic.twitter.com/JUg7UF0uKL — Billboard Chris 🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) October 4, 2022

The public sharply opposes the use of irreversible medical interventions on children.

Just 10 percent of respondents in an April 2022 poll said children should be allowed to get surgery or hormone treatments without approval from their parents. In contrast, 60 percent said they “should not be able to undergo hormone treatment or gender transition surgery until they are adults.”

Prior surveys show that young people who try to change their male-of-female sex almost eliminate their chances of romance and marriage.

Boston Children’s Hospital offers what it describes as a “full suite of surgical options for transgender teens and young adults,” sharing a video earlier this year proudly detailing what a “gender-affirming” hysterectomy entails. https://t.co/9QJV3XXWUh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 11, 2022

The transgender issue is an issue in the 2022 elections. For example, the American Principles Projects is paying for campaign aids to undermine Democratic candidates who support the transgender ideology: