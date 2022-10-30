A veteran and police officer named Donald McCook, who diligently watches over his fellow citizens, got a huge surprise Thursday in Alabama.

The retired member of the National Guard 214th, who is now a police detective living in Dadeville, could not believe it when a group showed up to care for his home, KPVI reported Saturday.

Dunning Roofing owner Andrew McGreer previously tried to help McCook secure a replacement roof through insurance but was unsuccessful.

However, McGreer said he and others came up with an idea and eventually contacted Team Depot, calling the group, “All his brothers in arms.” In a social media post Thursday, the Lake Martin Civitan Club shared photos of community members working on the house. The club “helped start the service project with Dunning Roofing, Home Depot, United Way to provide a new roof and general property maintenance for a former US purple heart veteran. What a great service project! Serving those who served us!” the post read: Lake Martin Civitan Club helped start the service project with Dunning Roofing, Home Depot, United Way to provide a new… Posted by Lake Martin Civitan Club on Thursday, October 27, 2022

The community surprised McCook with the roof, landscaping, shutters, and they even pressured washed the house.

McCook’s supervisor had the task of making sure he was at home for the big reveal and they eventually came up with a plan for home visits with the police officers.

It was not as easy as they thought it would be, but in the end, his supervisor was able to keep McCook inside the house until the pair walked outside to hear the song “Bad Boys” blaring down the street.

McGreer was there to tell McCook the good news.

CONGRATS TO MY BROTHER IN LAW Donald Patrick McCook WE LOVE YOU THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!!! Posted by Ashley Morgan Sparks on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Retired SFC Jose Garcia served with McCook in the 214th and was instrumental in helping him receive a Purple Heart for his first tour in Iraq after he was wounded by a suicide bomber.

“You are not going to find anybody more selfless and more giving than Donald McCook,” Garcia explained, adding that no matter what, he will work hard and continue pouring himself out for others in need.

“He doesn’t quit. He just keeps going. He is not going to give up,” he stated.