A young mother got unexpected help when she went into labor at a McDonald’s in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday.

When A’Landria Worthy’s contractions became more intense and were a minute and a half apart that morning around 7:30 a.m., her fiancé, Deandre Phillips, got the car ready, 11 Alive reported Thursday.

The couple had just moved to the area and were staying 45 minutes from the hospital, so when Worthy needed to use the restroom they stopped at McDonald’s.

However, her water broke while she was inside, and when she began screaming, a woman popped in to see what was happening and Worthy told her she was in labor.

Tunisia Woodward, who is the general manager for the restaurant, immediately informed team members that a baby was about to make her debut and it was all hands on deck. She and two colleagues took control of the situation, with one of them dialing 911. Meanwhile, Phillips came inside the building and quickly began helping his beloved by propping her feet on his knees and instructing her to push. A photo showed Worthy laying on the bathroom floor surrounded by helpers: Well our birth made the news Posted by A'Landria Worthy on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Thanks to everyone’s help, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born a few minutes later. “We all are mothers and so we put our heads together and all we needed daddy to do was catch the baby. And he did,” Woodward recalled. In a social media post Thursday, Worthy said she is “blessed beyond measure.” “I knew she was something special but this was definitely unexpected. I’m so proud to be her mother. She came into this world with a story to tell for sure,” she said of her baby girl. The McDonald’s workers have since given her the nickname “Little Nugget.”

As a show of appreciation, the restaurant owner gave the employees $250 gift cards for their Thanksgiving celebrations, but Woodward wants to use the money to buy items for little Nandi.

Now, the couple is beyond grateful to the team for their help and Worthy called the baby their “Thanksgiving blessing.”

Social media users expressed their joy over the birth, one person writing, “That is so beautiful congrats to the new parents but McDonald workers you’re so special.”

“What a beautiful blessing and a miracle. I’m so glad mama and baby are ok,” another commented.