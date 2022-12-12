A man enjoying a hike with his wife died after he fell from the summit of a New Hampshire mountain on Saturday morning.

When they reached the peak of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch, the couple began taking photos of the area, NBC Boston reported Sunday.

However, the woman heard her husband yell and noticed him plunge from the edge of the mountain from a cliff that went down about 800 feet, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief explained in a social media post.

“Due to the icy conditions and steepness of the terrain the hiker’s wife called 911 for assistance,” the agency continued:

Conservation Officers responded along with members of Mountain Rescue Service (MRS). MRS Rescue Technicians were able to rappel down the cliff and eventually located the hiker at approximately 2:30 PM. The subject was deceased and located approximately 300 feet below the summit of Mt. Willard. MRS team members assisted by Conservation Officers were able to extract the subject from the face of the cliff and raise him to the summit of Mt. Willard. The subject was carried to the Mt. Willard trailhead parking area arriving at 6:45 PM.

Officials withheld the victim’s identity and information pending notification of the family.

A similar instance occurred in 2019 when an elderly man died after falling from the edge of the Grand Canyon at a viewing point on the South Rim, AFP reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Mt. Willard is described as one of the best and easier winter hikes in New Hampshire that features beautiful views, according to Hiking and Fishing.

The site also described it as a great “starter mountain” for aspiring winter hikers, noting it is well traveled during the colder months.

However, “We highly recommend utilizing microspikes for traction as it can get slippery with snow and ice,” the article read.

Social media users expressed their sadness over the recent incident, one person writing, “What a terrible tragedy and I cannot even imagine what his wife is going through right now.”

“So very sorry for the family’s loss and his loved ones. Thank you to all who worked to recover him and continue to be there for us,” another user replied.