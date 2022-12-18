A mother and her son in Idaho recently got a huge surprise from a Secret Santa who is blessing his community for Christmas.

When Kim and her youngest son, whose name is Parley, moved to the state a few years ago they were looking forward to spending lots of time with family, East Idaho News reported Sunday.

But something happened in October that shook their world.

Parley was involved in a serious ATV accident, which has happened to many other young people. He suffered a traumatic head and brain injury, multiple fractures, and burns.

The Mayo Clinic describes a traumatic brain injury as the result of a “violent blow or jolt to the head or body.”

Following the incident, the young man remained in the hospital for five weeks and Kim stayed with him. Now, they both repeat, “Be patient, work hard, expect miracles!”

To their surprise, Parley was sent home from the hospital in November but still has doctor visits to attend in the future.

When the outlet’s Nate Eaton and his crew arrived at their home in Osgood recently with $2,000 in gas cards to make it to the doctor appointments, $3,000 in grocery gift cards, and a $10,000 check, they could not believe what was happening.

“Oh my word, thank you so much,” Kim said when she opened the box containing the gift cards. However, the moment they opened the box with the check inside, they were shocked.

Parley put his arm around his mom as she offered a special message.

“Secret Santa, thank you so much. We think you are amazing,” she commented.

Eaton’s followers also expressed their joy over the thoughtful gifts, one person commenting, “Love this. Prayers for this beautiful woman and her son.”

“Truly…thank you for helping so many. Such a deserving family,” another replied.