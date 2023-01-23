An assisted living facility in Beaumont, Texas, celebrated the birthday of its oldest resident on Friday with a surprise party.

Resident Annie Bazile turned 104, and staff members with Brookdale Dowlen Oaks, along with family members, made the day one to remember, according to WFMY.

The birthday girl’s cousin, Levoris Roy, who helps care for Bazile with his wife, told the outlet their great-grandfather lived until he was 108 and their great-grandmother lived until she was 111.

According to Roy, their great-aunt lived until she turned 117, stating, “It makes me feel great to live to see her be 104.”

A photo shows a smiling Bazile as she received guests from the comfort of her chair:

According to WebMD, some secrets to a longer life include being conscientious, making friends, quitting smoking, exercising regularly, attending religious services, and practicing forgiveness:

Letting go of grudges has surprising physical health benefits. Chronic anger is linked to heart disease, stroke, poorer lung health, and other problems. Forgiveness will reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, and help you breathe more easily. The rewards tend to go up as you get older.

Life expectancy for people in the United States is just beyond 79 years, and hydration is another key to leading a longer and healthier life, per EatingWell.

Meanwhile, spending so much time with Bazile has been a blessing for Roy who says she knows creole and taught him.

He also playfully described her as a “rascal” who eats whatever she wants. However, the senior does not have high cholesterol.

Bazile lived most of her adult life in New York where she enjoyed going to the Apollo Theater to see musicians and comedians.

But when her husband passed away, relatives convinced her to move back to Texas, and Roy said it was not an easy task.

Now, the motto Bazile holds to is, “Find joy in all that you encounter.”