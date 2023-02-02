The Indiana General Assembly will consider legislation to protect children from medical interventions that attempt to change their sex.

The bill, HB1231, would bar those in the medical profession from “providing gender transition procedures to a minor that are intended to alter the gender of the minor or delay puberty.” The legislation was authored by Rep. Ryan Lauer, a Republican.

Meanwhile, HB1232, which was also authored by Rep. Ryan Lauer, would prevent parents or guardians from losing custody over a child for “referring to and raising the child consistent with the child’s biological sex” or for “declining to consent to a child receiving” medical interventions that are used to “affirm the child’s perception of the child’s gender or sex in a manner inconsistent with the child’s biological sex.”

The popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok highlighted a therapist in Indiana who provides letters for approval for sex change operations. The therapist’s website states “If we are not meeting on an ongoing basis and the sole purpose of our work is to provide you with one of these letters, I do not charge for that session.”

To get approved for sex change surgery, doctors ask for a “letter of readiness” from a licensed counselor. This LCSW offers letters in just 1 meeting & doesn’t require more counseling/assessment. Young, confused people are being rushed through transitioning with surgeries. pic.twitter.com/MhY5RTJ8tK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2023

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita responded in a tweet that read “This session, the Indiana General Assembly, with my office’s support and assistance, are looking to pass legislation banning ALL sex change surgery procedures on minors.”

Other states have taken action to protect children from medical interventions that are used in sex change attempts. One bill introduced in the Iowa Senate would ban the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or sex change operations on minors who are attempting to transition into the opposite sex.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox recently signed a bill banning the use of hormone therapy and sex change procedures on minors. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee will also be considering legislation that would prevent minors who identify as the opposite sex from receiving puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy or undergoing sex change procedures.

Meanwhile, a Democrat in Minnesota’s State House introduced legislation that would turn the state into a “trans refuge” for children who undergo surgery or use drugs in attempts to become the opposite sex.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.