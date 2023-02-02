Proposed Bill Would Turn Minnesota into a ‘Trans Refuge’ State for Children

A Democrat legislator is trying to convert Minnesota into a “trans refuge” for children who use surgery and drugs to mimic the opposite sex.

The legislation, which is called the “Trans Refuge” bill, would ensure that puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and sex change operations remain available in the state.

The legislation, HF146, was authored by State Rep. Leigh Finke, a Democrat who represents part of St. Paul. The bill “would make Minnesota into a trans refuge state by protecting trans people, their families and medical practitioners from the legal repercussions of traveling to Minnesota to receive gender affirming care,” Finke stated.

“This is the first committee hearing in the history of our state legislature that will hear a bill designed to protect trans and gender-expansive people in Minnesota,” Finke also remarked.

Finke is a man who identifies as a woman. His campaign website reads “As a trans woman, I’m worried about the organized national campaign to hurt trans kids.” His site goes on to say, “I’m committed to expanding protections for trans, queer and LGBTQ people of all ages.”

If the legislation is passed, it would alter state custody laws to include consideration of access to so-called “gender-affirming” care, granting Minnesota courts authority over some situations.

Rebecca Delahunt, the assistant director of public policy for the Minnesota Family Council, spoke at a hearing regarding the bill. She contended that the bill “takes away custody from parents or guardians who deny their children access to gender-affirming health care.”

Other states have taken action to protect children from medical interventions that are used in sex change attempts. One bill introduced in the Iowa Senate would ban the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or sex change operations on minors who are attempting to transition into the opposite sex.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox recently signed a bill banning the use of hormone therapy and sex change procedures on minors. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee will also be considering legislation that would prevent minors who identify as the opposite sex from receiving puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy or undergoing sex change procedures.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.