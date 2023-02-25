Five Killed When Medical Plane Crashes in Nevada: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

Five people died on Friday when a medical plane crashed near Stagecoach, Nevada, NBC News reported Saturday.

In a social media post, REMSA Health said Care Flight is one of its services, and confirmed the PC 12 fixed wing aircraft went off radar at approximately 9:45 p.m:

We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived. The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member. We are in the process of notifying their family members.

The service is now focusing on assisting team members, families, and agencies that responded to the incident.

“The Central Lyon Fire Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Department are coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash which is under investigation,” REMSA continued. pic.twitter.com/kU1YxJMYon — REMSA Health (@REMSAHealth) February 25, 2023 Meanwhile, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office told followers in a statement dispatchers received calls at 9:15 p.m. of a possible aircraft crash in the area. Deputies, Central Lyon County Fire, Lyon County Search and Rescue, and Douglas County Search and Rescue began searching the area: Posted by Lyon County Sheriff's Office – Nevada on Friday, February 24, 2023 They found the aircraft at approximately 11:15 p.m. Video footage shows first responders at the scene, and “There was wintry weather in the area at the time,” ABC 7 Chicago reported:

“As is Guardian and Care Flight’s safety process in these situations, we are in a passive stand down for all Guardian and Care Flight flights across the company. We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service,” the service’s post read.

