A passenger onboard a seven-hour Japan Airlines flight on Tuesday says he was served one piece of fruit from the vegan menu.

Kris Chari said he was flying business class from Indonesia to Japan, and there were two meals served during the trip, Insider reported Monday.

Passengers first enjoyed a snack, then lunch, according to an airline spokesperson. The snack for people not following a vegan diet included seared tuna.

Chari apparently expected to be served the equivalent of what nonvegans were given as a snack.

“Instead, I was served a single banana,” he explained, while also providing verification to the outlet that he was a passenger on the flight.

A photo shows the banana sitting on a white plate beside a beverage. In front of the plate is a pair of chopsticks with a napkin:

Prior to takeoff, the flight attendant explained to Chari the fruit was a catered meal, which shocked him.

“It’s a bit insulting to be served a single banana while others are given a far more substantial and flavorful menu. It seems especially important given the growth in the number of vegans and vegetarians,” he commented.

According to the Vegan Society, people who consider themselves vegan follow a plant-based diet and do not eat meat, dairy, eggs, and honey:

A vegan diet is richly diverse and comprises all kinds of fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains, seeds, beans and pulses – all of which can be prepared in endless combinations that will ensure you’re never bored. From curry to cake, pasties to pizzas, all your favourite things can be suitable for a vegan diet if they’re made with plant-based ingredients.

Meanwhile, an airline spokesperson told Insider the company was sorry for not meeting the passenger’s expectations, then confirmed the snack option for the special meals on the flight was the fruit.

According to Chari, his second vegan meal on the journey was spaghetti.