A citizen helped rescue numerous drivers Wednesday who were stuck on an icy off-ramp in Portland, Oregon.

Jon Gilbert, the owner of Honest Jon’s Auto, told KGW8 it was simply part of who he is, the outlet reported Friday.

“Every time there’s a big snowstorm and ice storm, I’ll just throw the service light on and some tow straps and shackles and just try to help everybody I can,” he explained.

Video footage shows the icy, snowy conditions Portlanders endured:

Gilbert’s friend, Alec Hagley, called him Wednesday evening from Northeast 82nd Avenue and Columbia Boulevard, but he was not the only one needing to be rescued.

Higley recalled sitting there for several hours, but when Gilbert showed up, he brought food to share. He also could not resist helping the other drivers in sedans, minivans, and also a pickup truck.

Higley later shared photos of Gilbert’s rescue mission, writing, “He definitely knows what he’s doing.”

“Also, I had to chain up a semi truck for someone who was too cold and tired. It was the one thing I knew how to do that Jon didn’t,” he added:

So Jon picked me up at midnight and we ended up spending 6 hours getting other people unstuck and we cleared an entire… Posted by Alec Higley on Thursday, February 23, 2023

According to Gilbert, the off-ramp was decimated, but “Everyone was so thankful, people got kids at home and everything.”

He helped fellow citizens until 6:00 a.m., and enjoyed every minute of assisting those in need, Higley noted.

Even though they were unable to free the semi-truck carrying six tons of freight, the driver, whose name is Mary, said she appreciated Gilbert’s efforts.