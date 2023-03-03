Memphis, Tennessee, has experienced a lot of problems, but one man is determined to see things change for the better.

Ten years ago, Ben Owen, the CEO of the Flanders Fields nonprofit, used to buy drugs from a home in the city. He was later kicked out of a halfway house, drug court, and ended up homeless, ABC 24 reported Friday.

However, the Army Infantry veteran has since recovered from those hard times.

“I figured if I could run 70 safe houses in Afghanistan, we could probably run some safe houses in America. I’m coming right back to the street that broke me and try to help other broken people from the exact same place I started,” he said.

Y’all tune in to ABC24 Memphis at 5 and 6pm tonight for some cool stuff! Me and my brother Brad spent some time with my… Posted by Ben Owen on Thursday, March 2, 2023

He started the nonprofit with an initiative called Operation Buy Back the Block. Leaders find homes in heavy narcotic trafficking neighborhoods, contact the owners, and try to purchase them.

Once the properties have been flipped, those working to defeat addiction and homelessness will be able to live there rent-free. The first person they want to serve is a single mom who is also a veteran.

Owen said the group wants places for people who have gotten sober to call home so they can care for their children in safety.