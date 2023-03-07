Minnesota Vikings football player K.J. Osborn helped rescue a man whose life was in extreme danger Sunday in Austin, Texas.

He and three others jumped into action when the man’s car caught fire after a wreck, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Osborn was riding in an Uber when the driver told him he saw a car crash nearby, and Osborn said, “I look to my right and there’s a car, if you were to picture it, under a bridge’s pillars. His car is head-on. He hit the pillar and his car is in flames.”

He, the driver, and two other citizens, stopped to see what they could do. The Uber driver wanted to call 911, however, the football player realized the situation was going from bad to worse, fast, and knew they had to perform the rescue themselves.

In a social media post, Osborn wrote, “Most of the time the saying goes ‘wrong place, wrong time.’ But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time.”

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

When the driver ran toward the vehicle, Osborn followed and they helped the other two rescuers. Once the Uber driver opened the door, the group spoke with the man and realized he could not escape on his own strength.

“He’s bleeding, his blood is on me. We carry him like, 10, 15 yards. Try to get away from the car just in case it blows up,” Osborn told WCCO:

When emergency crews arrived, they put out the fire, then took the man to a hospital. While speaking with police officers after the rescue, Osborn said they told the group they saved the man’s life.

“He definitely could have for sure burned in that car,” Osborn, who is a wide receiver, stated. Now, he is planning to visit the man, who is recovering from minor injuries.

The Texas Department of Transportation advises drivers who have experienced a wreck to check themselves for injuries, then tend to anyone else who might be hurt.

Following the ordeal, Osborn emphasized in his social media post that “God is real. And His LOVE is real. He will send His angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy.”