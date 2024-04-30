Just weeks after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson refused to endorse Joe Biden, a massive hit piece dropped to personally destroy the box office star’s reputation and public image.

This is what happens when you dare step off Hollywood’s ideological plantation. This is how Hollywood’s neo-McCarthyism works.

See the Matrix…

In 2020, Dwayne Johnson endorsed His Fraudulency Joe Biden. Earlier this month, Johnson not only refused to endorse Biden, but did so during an appearance on that dastardly Fox News.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson told Fox and Friends. “I realize now, going into this election, I will not do that.”

“My goal is to bring this country together. I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box,” he continued. “Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well that answer’s no,” he added.

Coming from a nobody on the crew would be heresy. Coming from a bona fide box office superstar — especially the part about supporting whoever wins the presidency (he’s saying he’ll support the Orange Bad Man!) — that kind of apostasy cannot be allowed. Dwayne Johnson hurt Joe Biden. An example must be made of him.

And so….

After two decades of Johnson being a media darling, enter the McCarthyites at the far-left Wrap…

“How Dwayne Johnson’s Tardiness Led to a $250 Million Runaway Production,” reads the headline

Red One is a big-budget Christmas movie set for a November 2024 release. The blockbuster was originally scheduled for November 2023. At the time, we were told the strikes caused the delay. Now Johnson and his apparent prima donna behavior is to blame.

Worse still, he is basically being accused of exposing himself while on set:

Johnson was late an average of seven to eight hours per day and missed several entire days of production, ballooning costs by at least $50 million according to three insiders who insisted on anonymity for fear of being fired. … Insiders told TheWrap that Johnson showed up as much as eight hours late to set on the movie — forcing the crew to shoot around him on some days. On previous films, Johnson has made a habit of peeing in a water bottle to save time, upsetting crew members. “On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” said one insider who knows the movie star well. “He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

The Wrap tells on itself by recounting a number of times, going back nearly a decade, when Johnson’s tardiness supposedly held up production or a personal appearance. Johnson’s behavior was so egregious, we’re told, he and co-star Ryan Reynolds had a “huge fight” on the set of Red Notice in 2020.

Wow. You mean he’s been doing this for years?

Gee, I wonder why it’s only a big deal a few weeks after Johnson refused to endorse Joe Biden?

Johnson also violated quarantine rules during the pandemic. While “cast and crew were sequestered,” we’re told, Johnson “was frequently flying home and breaking the extremely strict rules of the bubble.”

Wow. That was four years ago.

Gee, I wonder why it’s only a big deal a few weeks after Johnson refused to endorse Joe Biden?

Get a load of this…

The fascist Wrap even admits the “pee bottle” story went public back in 2017. But no one made a big deal out of it in 2017. You see, Johnson was a good dog in 2017. But now that he’s refused to endorse Biden, the pee bottle story matters.

This takedown goes on for more than 3,000 words, and every one of those words is dedicated to annihilating Johnson’s public image and reputation.

Is the story true?

Don’t know.

Don’t care.

Team Johnson and Amazon denied the tardiness allegations.

Regardless, let’s say the story is true…

The Wrap admits this behavior was no secret. So why was it okay when Dwayne Johnson was a good dog and not okay now?

More likely than not, this is only the beginning. The political apostate Johnson will now be finished off by that mostly anonymous drip-drip-drip that has destroyed so many others.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover on Kindle and Audiobook.