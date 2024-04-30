WATCH: LeBron James Scares, Mocks Female Fan Who Called Him a Crybaby

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James jump scared and mocked a female Denver fan who called him a “crybaby” during Wednesday’s game.

During the Lakers’ 108-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets, James became upset after the officials did not call a foul on the Nuggets.

It all started when James gave Nuggets star Nikola Jokic a little push from behind, which caused Jokic to whirl around and return the shove.

After the play and what James felt was a missed foul call, he was seen throwing up his arms and railing about the referees, yelling that the refs are “fucking horrible.”

But as he loped around close to the sidelines, a woman was seen yelling out and calling out to him and saying, “You’re a f*cking crybaby.”

After being taunted, James made a jump move at her as if he was about to come after her, causing the woman to flinch. He was then seen mocking the woman with another player on the court.

LEAKED Video Of LeBron James Jump Scaring A Fanὄ: “Scary A**” pic.twitter.com/Eg72A2h5VY — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) April 30, 2024

The Lakers’ season sputtered to a close this week after they were eliminated from the playoffs.

With their win, the Nuggets will advance to the second round and will face the Timberwolves.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston